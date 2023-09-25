Rumored AEW Target Mariah May Reportedly Finished With STARDOM

Mariah May is on her way out of Stardom. In spite of being in the middle of the 5*Star Grand Prix, May is wrapping up her commitments with the Japanese promotion and, according to "Wrestling Observer Radio," will make her way to the exit once that's done. After qualifying from her block in the tournament, May is set to wrestle Hanan this coming weekend.

But May may already have plans in the works as to where she lands next. In recent months, she had drawn interest from AEW and, following Jade Cargill's departure, there is a sizable hole in the AEW women's roster that May could potentially help to fill. WWE may be less of a possibility after the company recently made cuts to its talent roster following the completion of its merger with UFC. While May has tried out for WWE in the past — even serving as a merchandise model for the company in the past — the timing just may be off for it to work at the moment.

It hasn't been a long while that May has spent in Stardom — less than a year — but the founding member of Club Venus certainly made an impact in her short time there. May won the Goddesses of Stardom Championship with her Rose Gold tag team partner Mina Shirakawa in June. However, their reign would be short-lived, ending after only 59 days.