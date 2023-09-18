The Latest On Jade Cargill's AEW Status, Potential WWE Plans

It was reported last week that Jade Cargill was set to leave All Elite Wrestling to link up with WWE. According to PWInsider, the former AEW TBS Champion is scheduled to be at the WWE Performance Center this week. It's said that Cargill's AEW contract has now expired.

The most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that Cargill would be joining WWE's main roster rather than being assigned to the "WWE NXT" brand. It was also noted that Cargill's name has been spoken about a lot in the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion.

On the September 9 episode of "AEW Collision," Cargill made her first appearance in AEW since losing the AEW TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. The 31-year-old immediately targeted Statlander, setting up a TBS title clash on this past Friday night's episode of "AEW Rampage," which she ultimately lost. After that bout, Cargill and Statlander shook hands and hugged in the middle of the ring.

Cargill, who said she turned down WWE following a tryout at the WWE Performance Center in April 2019, debuted for Tony Khan's promotion in November 2020. In January 2022, she would win the inaugural AEW TBS Championship and hold the gold for 508 days.