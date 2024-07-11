Mariah May Wins Owen Hart Cup, Commits Ultimate Betrayal In Gory AEW Dynamite Ending

Mariah May will be facing off against her mentor, "Timeless" Toni Storm in Wembley Stadium next month, after May toppled defending 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournament winner Willow Nightingale in the main event of Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite." In doing so, May won the 2024 Owen Hart Cup and earned the right to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In; that match will not be a match of friends, however; after May and Storm hugged in the ring and walked up the ramp to grab the tournament championship belt, May shockingly attacked Storm with the heavy title belt, beating down the AEW Women's World Champion and her butler, Luther, to end the broadcast.

Advertisement

The "Timeless" one sat ringside for the match, cheering on her protegee, who went strike-for-strike with Nightingale, who was rocking her best Owen Hart tribute gear. Nightingale hit a cannonball to May from the ring apron, sending May crashing onto the floor. May battled back and hit a hip attack on Nightingale, but was met with a spinebuster for her troubles. At one point in the match, May hit a huge headbutt to Nightingale, and both women were knocked out in the middle of the ring. A person in a hoodie, seemingly Stokely Hathaway, confronted Nightingale as she was regaining her composure on the ropes, and former friend Kris Statlander smacked Nightingale, while Storm helped May on the opposite side of the ring. May hit a knee strike but only got two; Nightingale hit a cannonball in the corner, followed by a fireman's carry, which May reversed into her own pinfall for the win.

Advertisement

Following the match, May immediately turned on Storm and Luther, even throwing Storm's butler from the stage into the equipment below. May busted Storm open, adding insult to injury by digging the heel of Storm's shoe into the wound. The final shot of "Dynamite" was that of May kissing Storm's bleeding forehead before staring out into the enraged audience with her mentor's blood smeared across her face.