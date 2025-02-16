Timeless Toni Storm Reclaims AEW Women's World Title In AEW Grand Slam Main Event

Toni Storm dethroned Mariah May to become the first ever four-time AEW Women's World Champion at "AEW Grand Slam Australia." Challenger and champion met in Brisbane with the roles reversed from their initial bout at All In in August last year, both in the fact that Storm was challenging May as well as the fact May was arriving to Storm's old stomping grounds. Storm entered under her "Timeless" persona complete with an introduction from the returning Luther, and the bout started with an intense stare down before descending into a violent back-and-forth exchange which ultimately spilled to the outside of the ring.

May threw Storm into the guard rails and dumped her back in the ring, pressing her advantage for a near-fall until the challenger fought back into the affair. Storm almost had the match won, driving May into the mat for a near-fall before hitting the Hip Attack for yet another close call. May feigned being out for the count, fighting back to almost claim victory, taking her frustrations out on the referee. Her lack of focus led to a Storm Zero, but she rolled out of the ring before she get pinned. May looked to claim her win when she got back in the ring, only to get rolled up by Storm for the three-count, prompting the crowd to erupt as she regained her Women's World title. She ends May's title run at 174 days on the eighth defense.