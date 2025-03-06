AEW Dynamite Results 3/5 - Ricochet & Swerve Strickland Make Their Revolution Match Official, Cope Vs. Wheeler Yuta

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on March 5, 2025, coming to you live from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California!

Days before they square off against one another at AEW Revolution on Sunday with a shot at the AEW World Championship awaiting the victor, Ricochet and Swerve Strickland will be making their match official as they put pen-to-paper. Tensions between the two men have meteorically risen over the course of the past several weeks, including last Wednesday's edition of the show when Prince Nana challenged Ricochet to the Revolution match and expressed his doubts to Strickland as he told him that he wanted to see the old him once again.

Speaking of Revolution, Cope is preparing to challenge Jon Moxley for the aforementioned AEW World Championship at the pay-per-view event. Before he does, though, he will be going head-to-head with Moxley's Death Riders stablemate Wheeler Yuta. The two men encountered one another last week when Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir launched an attack on him until Willow Nightingale came to his aid and the pair delivered double Con-Chair-Tos to Castagnoli and Shafir.

Additionally, Kris Statlander will be joining forces with Thunder Rosa to square off with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. After Bayne scored a win over Statlander two weeks ago on "Dynamite" with some assistance from Ford, Ford continued to beat her down until Rosa came to Statlander's aid.