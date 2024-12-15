Ricochet Names The 3 AEW Stars He Wants To Face In 2025

Ricochet has only been on the AEW roster for a few months but has already faced some of the best the company has to offer, with his line-up of opponents in the 2024 Continental Classic tournament a murderer's row of talent in itself. However, there are some dream matches that he still has in mind that he would like to have in AEW.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Rasslin'," Ricochet revealed the three men he wants to mix it up with more than most.

"I think Swerve [Strickland], Swerve is in the contest. Swerve and I, we've locked up a bunch of times but not in years. We've both evolved as performers, yeah he's amazing. So Swerve is definitely in that conversation," he began. "Honestly, I feel like MJF is in that conversation. Real trash human being, but I think that's why I need to get in there and smack him in the mouth a little bit. I feel like everybody wants to get in there and smack him in the mouth a little bit though. And I don't know how long it's going to ... he's going to be doing it, but I feel like Bryan Danielson is somebody who I've never got to really get in the trenches with, but he's somebody who I feel like we would have a banger."

As Ricochet mentioned, he has crossed paths with Swerve Strickland on several occasions in companies like CZW, The Wrestling REVOLVER, and MLW, as well as teaming up in a dark match during their time in Lucha Underground. He has only briefly shared the ring with Bryan Danielson during the 2021 Royal Rumble match in WWE, and has never encountered MJF at any point in his lengthy career.

Please credit "Rasslin'" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.