AEW Rampage Live Coverage 12/6 - Three Gold And Blue League Continental Classic Matches, The Vendetta In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on December 6, 2024, coming to you from the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana!

Three more matches for the Continental Classic are set for tonight, as Ricochet and Komander both look to score their first points when they collide in a Gold League Match, while TNT Champion Daniel Garcia goes one-on-one with The Beast Mortos and defending AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada squares off with Mark Briscoe in a pair of Blue League Matches. Claudio Castagnoli and Kyle Fletcher currently lead their respective Gold and Blue Leagues with six points a piece. Will Ospreay and Brody King trail behind Castagnoli in the Gold League with three points each, while Shelton Benjamin has earned three points in the Blue League and Garcia and Okada each hold one point.

Elsewhere, Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie of The Vendetta will be joining forces with one another in tag team competition for the first time ever in AEW. Not only will this be Purrazzo's first match since coming up short to Anna Jay on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show on November 23 and her first match on "Rampage" since emerging victorious against Robyn Renegade on the May 18 edition of the show, but this will be Valkyrie's first match since she defeated Zoey Lynn on the November 1 episode of "Rampage".