AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 2/26 - International Title On The Line, The Undisputed Kingdom Vs. FTR & Daniel Garcia

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on February 26, 2025, coming to you live from the Frontwave Arena in San Diego, California!

Konosuke Takeshita will be putting his AEW International Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Katsuyori Shibata on the January 25 episode of "AEW Collision" as he defends against Orange Cassidy in the second match of the Revolution International Championship Series. Not only did Cassidy defeat Roderick Strong during last week's edition of tonight to earn a shot at Takeshita's title, but the winner of tonight's match will go on to defend against Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution on March 9.

Speaking of Strong, he looks to redeem himself from his loss last week as he joins forces with Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to take on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR and reigning TNT Champion Daniel Garcia in trios competition. The Undisputed Kingdom members were unable to dethrone Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC as AEW World Trios Champions on the February 12 episode of "Dynamite".

After coming up short against Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 15, Harley Cameron will be returning to action tonight as she goes one-on-one with Deonna Purrazzo. This will be Purrazzo's first match on "Dynamite" since she emerged victorious over Mariah may on the April 17, 2024 episode of the show.

Additionally, Will Ospreay will be returning to action as he collides with Bryan Keith in a Bounty Match. MJF will also be appearing on tonight's show after coming face-to-face with rival "Hangman" Adam Page last week in a heated verbal confrontation ahead of their match at Revolution, and Page himself will be in action as he squares off against an opponent who has yet to be named.