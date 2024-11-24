Swerve Strickland Passes Out In Hurt Lock, Bobby Lashley Wins AEW Full Gear PPV Debut

Fresh off his win on "Dynamite", Bobby Lashley finally got his hands on Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear, and while Strickland was neither pinned nor made to submit, Lashley still walked away with the victory in his AEW PPV debut.

With the rest of The Hurt Syndicate surrounding the ring, Lashley bodyslammed Swerve the moment the bell rang. The Syndicate would get involved throughout the match, including a spot that saw Shelton Benjamin grab Swerve's leg, but referee Stefon Smith caught it and immediately kicked him out. Benjamin was furious, but MVP made him leave. Later, Lashley dragged the ring steps away from the ring and attempted to send him into them, but his opponent escaped and sent Lashley into them. The former champ followed up with a DDT off the apron. At Prince Nana's direction, Swerve performed a vicious Swerve Stomp through the announce table; back in the ring, he delivered a House Call and Swerve Stomp from the top, but Lashley kicked out of the ensuing pin attempt.

On the outside, Strickland got in MVP's face. The distraction allowed Lashley to regain control and spear him through the barricade. Back in the ring, he hit another spear and put him in the Hurt Lock until he ultimately went to sleep, passing out in the hold and giving Lashley the win.

After celebrating his first pay-per-view win, the Hurt Syndicate put Prince Nana in the ring so Lashley could also put him in The Hurt Lock.