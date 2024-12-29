Adam Copeland Returns, Confronts Jon Moxley After AEW World Title Match At Worlds End

Jon Moxley retained his AEW World Championship over Jay White, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Orange Cassidy in the main event of Worlds End. The champion wouldn't have long to celebrate his second title defense of this reign, however, as he and The Death Riders were interrupted by a returning FTR and Adam Copeland.

The bout itself saw the three challengers strike an uneasy alliance in the beginning after a brawl in the crowd between them and The Death Riders, combining for a Shield-esque Triple Powerbomb putting Moxley through an announcer's desk – appearing to cause Mox to bleed from the back of his head. But they would soon see their ambitions and thus themselves collide, exchanging offense and finishers and interrupting one another's falls; Page specifically pulled the referee from the ring to stop Cassidy from beating Moxley, for example.

Page would later hit two Deadeye finishers to Moxley, only to then be hit with White's Blade Runner. White looked to have the match won after a Blade Runner to Moxley, but Wheeler Yuta attacked the referee to stop the count. Marina Shafir would then get involved in the melee, or rather try to as she was caught in a Blade Runner from White to the surprise of everyone including himself, but that allowed Yuta to land the Busaiku knee, followed by a Death Rider DDT from Moxley for the pinfall (once Claudio Castagnoli had cast the referee back into the ring to make the count). Moxley and his stablemates then looked to compound on White's defeat with a post-match beatdown, but FTR's music hit for the tag team to make their return, but as they walked down the ramp the lights went out. The lights returned to the arena to reveal "Rated FTR" on the big screen, followed swiftly by Copeland's music hitting for his own return. Together they beat down on Moxley until he was retrieved by The Death Riders, after which Copeland declared they would be taking everything they have.