Major Backstage Update On When Adam Copeland Is Expected To Return To AEW TV

Former AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland has not been seen since the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May, where he broke his tibia during his Barbed Wire Steel Cage match with Malakai Black. Copeland was forced to vacate the TNT Championship as a result, and was expected to spend a number of months on the shelf, but those months have now passed. Copeland has reportedly been cleared to compete, and so the question everyone is asking is when will he return.

Fightful Select has reported that Copeland is expected to make his return to AEW imminently, with most of the company believing that the Fight for the Fallen edition of "AEW Dynamite" on January 1 will be the place for his return. There are a number of reasons for January 1 being the ideal place, as that night's show will be AEW's debut on MAX, it is being held in Asheville, North Carolina where Copeland currently resides, and the fact that fellow Asheville natives FTR claimed they wouldn't be showing up to Fight for the Fallen alone.

Copeland has reportedly been training in recent weeks after being medically cleared, but his focus has been elsewhere as of late, as he is currently shooting the second season of the Disney+ series "Percy Jackson and The Olympians" with filming expected to wrap in January. Whether Fight for the Fallen will be one-off due to Copeland's acting commitments remains to be seen, but he has found success playing the role of Ares, as he was recently nominated for a Children's and Family Emmy Award for his work on the show. All of the proceeds from Fight for the Fallen will be used to provide aid for people in Asheville and the surrounding areas following the events of Hurricane Helene.