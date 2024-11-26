Backstage Update On Adam Copeland's Injury, When He Might Return To AEW

Adam Copeland hasn't been seen on AEW programming since jumping off a steel cage at Double or Nothing in May and breaking his tibia in a match against Malakai Black, but there is reportedly good news for the WWE Hall of Famer. PWInsider Elite reported on Monday that Copeland has been cleared for physicality; however, the star isn't expected back regularly in the company until filming for the second season of "Percy Jackson" on Disney+ has wrapped. Copeland plays Ares, the God of War in the series. Sources in Hollywood told the outlet that the show is currently filming, but is expected to wrap in January.

Copeland has also reportedly been heavily involved in helping out after Hurricane Helene hit Asheville, North Carolina, where he, wife Beth Phoenix and their daughters reside. AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Copeland had been assisting FEMA workers in the state when he spoke to Copeland in October. AEW will present its "Fight for the Fallen" special of "AEW Dynamite" from Asheville on New Years Day. While that would seem like a perfect appearance for the "Rated R Superstar" there has been no timetable set for his return.

PWI reported that Copeland attended the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions conference in Florida last week to promote an amusement park game featuring "Rated R Superstar" championship belts. The outlet's sources said he "looked good and was moving around well."

