Edge Joins The Cast Of Disney+ Series

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been signed to co-star in the Disney+ series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians."

According to a report in Variety, Edge — who will be appearing under his real name, Adam Copeland — has been cast as Ares, the God of War, a recurring guest star spot. Disney+ described the character as "handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes."

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is based on the popular young adult novels by Rick Riordan and follows the adventures of a 12-year-old modern demigod who is erroneously accused by the sky god Zeus of stealing his master lightning bolt. The youth and two of his friends embark on an odyssey to locate the lightning bolt and restore it to Zeus' authority.

In addition to Edge, the series' guest star line-up includes Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, and Megan Mullally. Production is currently underway in Vancouver for the eight-episode first season, which is scheduled to premiere in 2024.

Outside of wrestling, Edge has enjoyed a lengthy and varied entertainment career, beginning with a small role as a bandit in the 2000 film "Highlander: Endgame." He had starring roles in the films "Bending the Rules" (2012), "Interrogation" (2016), and "Money Plane" (2020), and he has been active in his native Canada with roles on the television series "Haven" and "Vikings," as well as appearances as himself in the bibliophile-focused "Canada Reads."