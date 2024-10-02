WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix Posts Update On Family Following Hurricane Helene

Over the last week, parts of the southeastern United States have experienced widespread devastation as a result of Hurricane Helene, with North Carolina being one of the most affected states. Beth Phoenix lives in the area with her husband, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, and their children. Phoenix posted an update on Instagram last night to let her fans know that the family was safe, while also offering a glimpse into the chaos caused by the hurricane.

Advertisement

"After several days of no cell phones, no power, no water, limited gas and travel, we are finally getting our feet back on the ground," Phoenix wrote. "Because we have had limited access to the internet or media, this is the first time I have been able to observe all of the horrifying footage of our beloved Asheville and affected areas through the lens of others. To say I am overwhelmed is an understatement."

Additionally, Phoenix shared a story about her daughter developing an infection in the days after the storm. Knowing her daughter needed treatment, Phoenix ventured out in search of a functioning emergency room, eventually picking up a pair of nurses looking for a ride. Though some roads were closed or even washed away entirely, they made their way to a hospital, where Phoenix's daughter was able to get treatment and wrote a series of heart-warming text messages to her father.

Advertisement

AEW star Cash Wheeler also lives in the region and has started a fundraiser to deliver relief in the form of financial support and supplies to aid in recovery from the storm. So far, Wheeler's efforts have raised over $56,000, with some donations coming from major figures within the wrestling world such as Tony Khan, Bret Hart, and Wheeler's tag team partner Dax Harwood.