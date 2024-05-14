AEW's Adam Copeland On First Date, Relationship With Former WWE Star Beth Phoenix

Five months after announcing his initial retirement from professional wrestling, Adam "Edge" Copeland returned to WWE television for a special edition of "WWE SmackDown" in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. For this episode, which was dubbed Edge Appreciation Night, WWE honored Copeland's career with a retrospective video package and an in-ring celebration with a number of his former colleagues. During a recent interview on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Copeland revealed that this September 2011 edition of "SmackDown" also marked his official first date with his future wife, Beth Phoenix (real name Elizabeth Kocianski).

"[Our first date] was Edge Appreciation Night in Toronto. It was kinda like, 'This is your Life.' I was almost embarrassed out there, but earlier in the day, [Beth and I] had started talking. We had talked before, but we actually sat down and had a really nice conversation just randomly sitting at ringside. And then I started realizing how many similarities that we had. She had trained in Toronto. She had trained with Ron Hutchison and wrestled in the same dive bars in Parkdale that I wrestled in. I had no idea of that. She just did it seven years after me. There's a seven year age gap. So we started talking, and then I reached out to [Natalya]. I was like, 'I didn't know Beth was that. What's her deal?' And that was really the start of it."

Two years after their ringside conversation, Copeland and Phoenix welcomed their first daughter, Lyric, into the world. The couple later expanded their family with the birth of their second daughter, Ruby, in May 2016. Five months later, Copeland and Phoenix tied the knot near their home in Asheville, North Carolina.

