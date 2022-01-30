WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to Instagram to reflect on her relationship with her husband WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble.

As noted, Beth Phoenix and Edge defeated The Miz and Maryse at last night’s event.

The former WWE Women’s Champion felt weak inside and struggled to love herself, but made the realization last night that something changed and she doesn’t feel like “less.”

Beth noted how she feels about herself has changed drastically because of her husband’s love. She also thanked Edge for building this life with her and that the best is still ahead.

Below you can read her full post:

The truth is, I’ve always struggled very hard to love myself. I spent most of my life feeling too big, not pretty enough, not worthy. The character I portrayed in wrestling was everything I wish I was. The Glamazon was powerful, even though inside, I felt so damn weak. Until I met this man. Who has loved me big and loved me stubbornly even when I couldn’t figure out what he saw in me. After 11 years, I can honestly say that real love, long haul love is different than anything in life. There just isn’t any substitute for time and consistent mutual respect. As I walked out last night, I had the realization that something in me has drastically changed. I don’t feel like “less”. Because love is a mirror…you reflect what you get. When I see this the look on his face, I feel so loved. And I finally feel like I am worthy of it. Thank you @edgeratedr for building this life with me. The best is still ahead of us!

Beth Phoenix was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

