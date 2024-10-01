AEW's Cash Wheeler Starts Crowdfund Effort For Hurricane Helene Relief In Hometown

Hurricane Helene devastated portions of the United States' eastern coast over the weekend, causing massive flooding and historic storm surge as well as power outages, leaving many without homes, food, and more from Florida through the Carolinas. Asheville, North Carolina was one of the hardest-hit communities by the storm, washing out roads completely and leaving residents without cell service or means of transportation. One-half of FTR, AEW star Cash Wheeler, posted about his hometown near Asheville on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday. He said his hometown is "devastated," but his family and friends are alright, though some lost everything. Wheeler posted a link to a local television station outlining available resources in the community to help those impacted.

Wheeler followed up his initial post on Monday with the link to a GoFundMe page he organized to help fund relief for Western North Carolina. In the description, Wheeler said he is collecting donations to help deliver relief to those affected by the storm. He wrote he is "stocking up a van of supplies to drive down to the community to deliver to those without food and water." He said in his post on X that donations of supplies, in addition to money, are also appreciated.

"The damage is devastating and will take years to rebuild," Wheeler wrote on the GoFundMe page. "I'll be starting in my hometown of Old Fort, NC and the surrounding small towns to help those in need."

Wheeler's GoFundMe for Hurricane Helene victims has raised over $3,000 of its $5,000 goal as of this writing with 34 donors. Former AEW World Champion MJF donated $1,000 to the campaign.

