AEW's Adam Copeland Assisting FEMA Workers In NC

As the Gulf Coast prepares for Hurricane Milton, those in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee are still cleaning up after Hurricane Helene ravaged the area, hitting towns like Asheville, NC unprecedentedly hard. On the pre-WrestleDream media call, AEW President Tony Khan says that his booking and travel woes caused by the hurricane were put in stark perspective by a conversation with AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland.

Advertisement

"I talked to [Adam Copeland]...and I was dealing with a bit of a scramble with those [booking] issues and Adam called me, backstage at 'Collision' and he was with the FEMA workers and he was with them and he was helping them and they were digging [dead] bodies out," Khan said. "Here I am, six cups of coffee and pulling my hair out because people's flights got canceled."

Khan said the conversation inspired him to think a little clearer, as realizing how small his problems were in comparison was all he needed to inspire a little creative problem-solving. Khan has given generously to the town of Asheville, home of AEW's Cash Wheeler. Wheeler has led relief efforts within the wrestling world, which has seen numerous wrestlers donate to the cause.

Advertisement

Copeland's own family lives in the area, and his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, updated fans on the condition of the family following the storm. The couple's daughter suffered an infection in the days after the hurricane but were able to navigate the flooded streets to get her medical attention.