AEW's Adam Copeland Highlights Disaster Aid Tony Khan Has Helped Provide

While the wrestling world continues to move forward undaunted, there is a real world out there as well, one that has been affected heavily by Hurricane Helene. The Category 4 storm left plenty of devastation in its wake when it made landfall in the Southern US last week, causing plenty of damage and loss of life, with over 200 deaths so far being attributed to the storm.

One of the places rocked by Helene was Asheville, North Carolina, the home to wrestlers such as AEW stars FTR, Adam Copeland, and Beth Phoenix. On Tuesday, Copeland appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to discuss the ongoing situation in his hometown, in particular noting the disaster aid provided by both FEMA crews on the ground, and as well as outside help that's come in from Copeland's boss, Tony Khan.

"I was with FEMA crews from New Jersey," Copeland said. "So they're out there, and these guys haven't stopped either. And initially, it started as a visit to try and boost some spirits, but then they're like 'Well, come on,' and we got going and we got moving. And I'm sure he wouldn't ever want me to tell this, but they needed some stealth Starlinks instead of the big ones that Elon Musk sent, which aren't necessarily good for getting out in the mountains with these things, the drones over top to be able to start locating people.

"So I reached out to Tony Khan. And guess who sent up a bunch of stealth Starlinks to the Asheville Police Department? I'll say it because he won't ever say it...He's been awesome throughout this whole thing. Just throwing help however he can. So many people have been."