AEW's Adam Copeland Highlights Disaster Aid Tony Khan Has Helped Provide
While the wrestling world continues to move forward undaunted, there is a real world out there as well, one that has been affected heavily by Hurricane Helene. The Category 4 storm left plenty of devastation in its wake when it made landfall in the Southern US last week, causing plenty of damage and loss of life, with over 200 deaths so far being attributed to the storm.
One of the places rocked by Helene was Asheville, North Carolina, the home to wrestlers such as AEW stars FTR, Adam Copeland, and Beth Phoenix. On Tuesday, Copeland appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to discuss the ongoing situation in his hometown, in particular noting the disaster aid provided by both FEMA crews on the ground, and as well as outside help that's come in from Copeland's boss, Tony Khan.
"I was with FEMA crews from New Jersey," Copeland said. "So they're out there, and these guys haven't stopped either. And initially, it started as a visit to try and boost some spirits, but then they're like 'Well, come on,' and we got going and we got moving. And I'm sure he wouldn't ever want me to tell this, but they needed some stealth Starlinks instead of the big ones that Elon Musk sent, which aren't necessarily good for getting out in the mountains with these things, the drones over top to be able to start locating people.
"So I reached out to Tony Khan. And guess who sent up a bunch of stealth Starlinks to the Asheville Police Department? I'll say it because he won't ever say it...He's been awesome throughout this whole thing. Just throwing help however he can. So many people have been."
Copeland Reveals Christian Cage Will Ride Out Upcoming Hurricane In Tampa Bay
Unfortunately, Helene isn't the last major storm expected to make landfall during this hurricane season, as Hurricane Milton is expected to hit Florida on Wednesday and Thursday as a Category 5 storm, or possibly even worse. With Tampa Bay, Florida expected to be one of the first cities hit by the storm, Copeland is understandably concerned about some of his friends who live in the area, including his long-time friend and recent AEW rival, Christian Cage.
"I just got off the phone with Jay actually, because I was checking to see what he's doing," Copeland said. "He's sticking it out, they're going to stick it out. And I guess his reasoning is 'We've gotten out of dodge before and went to Orlando for the last one, and then it turned and hit Orlando.' So with these things, you just don't know. But again, we were told 'Yeah, we're going to get some significant rainfall.' Didn't know it was going to be a Category 4 by the time it got here. Who would've thought that? But yeah, I know a lot of the guys and girls still down there, and still talk to them all the time. Like, they've been checking in on us. We'll be checking in on them now."
