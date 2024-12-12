Ex-WWE, Current AEW Star Adam Copeland Nominated For Children's And Family Emmy Award

Former AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland might not have been on TV since May due to a broken tibia, but that doesn't mean his work on television has gone unnoticed, as he is nominated for an award ... just nothing to do with wrestling. Variety recently revealed the nominees for the 2024 Children and Family Emmy Awards, and Copeland has landed himself a nomination for Best Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children's, or Young Teen Program for his portrayal of Ares in the Disney+ show "Percy Jackson and The Olympians."

Instead of facing competition from the likes of Christian Cage, the House of Black, and Kyle O'Reilly like he has in AEW, he will have to fend off the likes of Primetime Emmy Award winner Eric Stonestreet, Emmy nominee Elizabeth Mitchell, and his own co-star in "Percy Jackson and The Olympians" in the late Lance Reddick. Amanda Lawrence and Sarah Rafferty round out the six nominee shortlist for the category, but even if Copeland doesn't walk away with an award, he won't feel too bad, as "Percy Jackson and The Olympians" is nominated for 15 other awards.

Copeland's work on the Disney+ show is part of the reason why he hasn't returned to AEW yet. It was recently reported that Copeland had been medically cleared to compete, but he is currently in the midst of filming the second season of the Disney+ series, with filming set to wrap at some point in January 2025. There is no word on when Copeland will return to AEW, but given the company's Fight for the Fallen edition of "AEW Dynamite" that takes place on January 1 is set to occur in Copeland's current hometown of Ashville, North Carolina, there is every chance that the "Rated-R Superstar" could make a one-off appearance in the middle of his hectic schedule.