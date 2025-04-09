AEW Dynamite Results 4/9 - The Death Riders Square Off With Samoa Joe & HOOK, Women's Owen Hart Cup Continues

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on April 9, 2025, coming to you live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland!

The next person to advance in the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament will be revealed tonight as Kris Statlander collides with Thunder Rosa in a Quarterfinals Match for the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament as AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm watches the action from a front row seat at the commentary desk. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone secured her spot in the semifinals of the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament at Dynasty when she defeated Julia Hart in a non title Quarterfinals match.

PAC will be returning to action on "Dynamite" as he goes one-on-one with Swerve Strickland, while his Death Riders stablemates Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli will be joining forces as they square off with The Opps' Samoa Joe and HOOK. Not only did PAC, Yuta, and Castagnoli retain the AEW World Trios Championship against Cope and FTR at Sunday's pay-per-view event, but all six men encountered one another at Sunday's pay-per-view event. Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata ran down to the ring to provide "Hangman" Adam Page with a hand when Castagnoli, Yuta, and PAC attacked him on the entrance ramp during the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland. Strickland ultimately proved unsuccessful in being unable to dethrone Moxley as the titleholder thanks to the return of The Young Bucks in the closing moments of the bout.