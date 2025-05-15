Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title, Numerous Run-Ins Set Up Anarchy In The Arena At DoN

Anarchy was declared for Double or Nothing next weekend following the main event of "AEW Dynamite's" Beach Break special on Wednesday. After AEW World Champion Jon Moxley successfully defended his title in a cage match against Samoa Joe, chaos ensued, which lead to former champion Swerve Strickland challenging the heels, including the Death Riders, the Young Bucks, and NJPW's Gabe Kidd, to Anarchy in the Arena.

During the title match, a bloodied Moxley hit a Paradigm Shift on Joe, who kicked out. Joe got the champion in a Coquina Clutch, which brought the Death Riders out, and they attempted to scale the cage. Powerhouse Hobbs and Willow Nightingale came to the rescue and ran off the Death Riders, but a man in a hoodie, who was revealed to be Kidd, passed Moxley the briefcase with the championship in it through a crack in the cage. Moxley hit Joe with it and got the pinfall victory.

As Kidd helped Moxley up, the Young Bucks' music hit. They also got in the ring, but Kenny Omega came out as well. Kazuchika Okada took him out from behind and slid him in the ring. Matthew Jackson brought the cage back down with Omega and Joe still in the ring for the heels to beat them up. Strickland's music finally hit and he climbed the cage and leveled everyone below. After the ring cleared and the cage was lifted once again, Strickland got on the microphone and he challenged the heels to an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing against his team of babyfaces, presumably including Omega, the AEW World Trios Champions, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey.