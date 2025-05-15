AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results 5/14 - AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match, Women's World Title Eliminator
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" Beach Break on May 14, 2025, coming to you live from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois!
Jon Moxley will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty on April 6 as he defends against Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage match. The two men have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks as part of the ongoing issues between The Death Riders and The Opps that also involves the AEW World Trios Championship.
Skye Blue will be competing in her first match since the July 20, 2024 episode of "AEW Collision" as squares off with NJPW STRONG Women's Champion AZM, Mina Shirakawa and current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm in an AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match. Not only will this mark AZM's second ever match in AEW after she came up short against Toni Storm in an AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match on the April 13, 2024 edition of "Collision", but this will also be Shirakawa's first match since being unable to dethrone then-AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May at the "Dynamite" Winter Is Coming special on December 11, 2024.
Before they square off in the finals of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament, "Hangman" Adam Page and Will Ospreay will need to find a way to work as a cohesive unit as they join forces with one another to take on The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita. After Ospreay and Page encountered one another in a tense verbal exchange in the opening moments of last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", The Don Callis Family appeared to confront the pair and add fuel to the fire of issues between the two men.
Zach Gowen will be competing in an AEW ring for the first time ever as he goes one-on-one with Ricochet. The two men came face-to-face with one another on a special edition of "Collision" this past Thursday when Ricochet left Gowen laid out with an attack and subsequently mocked him by parading around his prosthetic leg as he headed to the back.
Additionally, Bobby Lashley will reveal whether or not he will agree to let MJF into The Hurt Syndicate after the latter showed he could hurt people last Wednesday on "Dynamite" by blindsiding Top Flight with an attack on the bottom of the entrance ramp.
We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Ian Riccaboni greet audiences at home as Will Ospreay and "Hangman" Adam Page make their way to the ring. The Don Callis Family follows.
Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita (w/ Don Callis) vs. Will Ospreay and Adam Page
Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Josh Alexander tags in and connects with a flapjack on Ospreay, but Takeshita tags in and lands a right hand on Ospreay's spine. Page tags in and sends Takeshita crashing into the mat. Ospreay then fires off kicks on Takeshita.
Back from the break, Page fires off forearms on Alexander and tags in Ospreay. Ospreay runs over Alexander and flies off the top rope with a Sky Twister on Alexander on the outside as Page does the same with a moonsault to level Takeshita.
Ospreay and Alexander get back in the ring, and Ospreay fires off chops on Alexander.
Takeshita looks to fly off the top, but Ospreay moves out of the way and lands an Os-Cutter on Takeshita. He hits a second one on Alexander and goes for a pin, but Alexander kicks out. Page then tags back in and delivers the Buckshot Lariat to Alexander for the win.
Winners: Will Ospreay and "Hangman" Adam Page
After the match, Takeshita blindsides Ospreay and Page from behind.
Ricochet then makes his way to the ring. Zach Gowen follows.
Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen
The bell rings and Ricochet goes straight after Gowen on the outside.
Back from the break, Ricochet rocks Gowen with an enzuigiri from the apron and follows it up with a 450 Splash over the top rope. He then ascends to the top rope and delivers a Shooting Star Press, then goes for a pin but Gowen kicks out. Ricochet grabs his golden scissors from behind the back of the bottom turnbuckle, but the referee catches him and takes them from him. Gowen then hits Ricochet with his prosthetic leg while the referee is looking away and goes for a pin, but Ricochet kicks out.
Gowen looks to land a moonsault off the top rope, but Ricochet moves out of the way and connects with the Spirit Gun for the win.
Winner: Ricochet
After the match, Ricochet hits a second Spirit Gun on Gowen and follows it up with a running boot to the side of Gowen's head. Mark Briscoe runs down to the ring to come to Gowen's aid.
We then head backstage to a conversation between Renee Paquette and MJF. The Hurt Syndicate approaches them and invites MJF to join them in the ring after Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley's match before the trio make their way to the ring. Top Flight follows.
The Hurt Syndicate (w/ MVP) (c) vs. Top Flight (w/ Leila Grey) in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match
The bell rings and Dante Martin rocks Shelton Benjamin with a jumping knee. Darius Martin delivers a Tornado DDT to Benjamin, and Dante delivers a tope suidica to Lashley as Lashley has Darius in position for a slam. Benjamin then delivers a suplex to Darius and whips him into the corner before he tags in Lashley and Lashley sends Darius crashing into the barricade and ring apron spine first.
Lashley lands a shoulder on Darius' midsection, then sends him crashing into the mat with a neckbreaker and tags in Benjamin. Benjamin hits three German suplexes on Darius, then goes for a pin but Darius kicks out. Darius then rocks Benjamin with an enzuigiri and tags in Dante. Benjamin catches Dante with a knee strike and a jumping knee, then tags in Lashley who delivers a spear to Dante. He cinches in The Hurt Lock on Dante, and Dante fades as Benjamin lands a superkick on Darius to prevent him from breaking the hold.
Winners: The Hurt Syndicate
After the match, Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes storm to the ring. Rhodes tells The Hurt Syndicate to pick on someone their own size, but MVP tells Rhodes that Lashley and Benjamin won't attack him and Guevara out of respect for his father. He asks Rhodes and Guevara what they want, and Rhodes points out that they have the AEW World Tag Team Championship. CRU then makes their way out to the ring and Action Andretti warns Guevara and Rhodes to leave the ringside area. Lio Rush tells Rhodes and Guevara that they mean no disrespect, but have some business with The Hurt Syndicate and the AEW World Tag Team Championship before asking The Hurt Syndicate for an AEW World Tag Team Championship shot. Rhodes tells CRU to back down, then stares them down along with Guevara. MVP says he has other business to attend to, and says whoever wins a Number One Contenders match between Guevara, Rhodes and CRU on "Collision" will get a title shot at Double or Nothing.
Will Bobby Lashley Give MJF His Approval To Join The Hurt Syndicate?
MVP calls MJF to the ring to get what's coming to him. MJF doesn't show, and MVP sends Benjamin to find MJF backstage. Tony Khan points out MJF behind his desk to Benjamin, and Benjamin escorts MJF to ringside.
MVP says this is MJF's moment of reckoning, then gives MJF his thumbs up to join The Hurt Syndicate as does Benjamin. Lashley pulls MJF into a hug as Benjamin appears behind MJF ready to superkick him, but Lashley ultimately gives MJF his thumbs up.
Toni Storm and Luther then make their way to the ring. AZM, Skye Blue, and Mina Shirakawa all follow.
Toni Storm (w/ Luther) vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM vs. Skye Blue in an AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match
The bell rings and Shirakawa exchanges forearms with AZM as Storm brawls with Blue on the outside. Shirakawa rolls up with AZM, but AZM kicks out and rolls up Shirakawa. Shirakawa kicks out and pulls AZM out of the ring, then lands a Tornado DDT on her off the ring apron.
Storm fires off a right hand on Storm's spine and lands a chop on her back in the ring, but Blue responds with a hurricanrana to Storm and rocks her with a jumping knee. Blue and AZM then exchange forearms, but AZM and Storm pull them both out of the ring under the bottom rope and stare each other down back in the ring. Shirakawa and Blue go after the pair, and Shirakawa delivers a Thesz Press to AZM as Storm does the same to Blue. Storm whips Shirakawa into a kick from AZM on her chest, but Shirakawa connects with a DDT on AZM as she has a Figure Four Leg Lock cinched in on Storm.
Storm crawls over to the bottom rope to break the hold, and Shirakawa hits a crossbody off the top rope on Storm on the outside. AZM lands a crossbody on Storm on the outside, but Blue flies off the top rope with a crossbody of her own to level Storm, AZM, and Shirakawa.
Back from the break, Storm and Blue trade right hands as Shirakawa and AZM do the same. Shirakawa and Blue then exchange right hands, but AZM and Storm respectively deliver German suplexes to them and Storm delivers a German suplex to AZM. Storm then lands Hip Attacks on Shirakawa, Blue, and AZM in three adjacent corners, but AZM rolls up Shirakawa.
Blue breaks the fall, but Shirakawa flies off the middle rope with a right hand. Storm delivers a sit-out powerbomb to Blue, but Shirakawa sends Storm crashing onto the apron. Blue rocks AZM with a thrust kick and sets up for Code Blue, but AZM avoids it and delivers a Canadian Destroyer to Blue. She goes for a pin, but Storm breaks the fall.
Storm lands Storm Zero on AZM and goes for a pin, but Shirakawa breaks the fall. Storm rolls up Shirakawa, but Shirakawa reverses the fall for the win.
Winner: Mina Shirakawa
After the match, Mercedes Mone blindsides AZM on the entrance ramp and cinches in a crossface on her. Jamie Hayter runs down to the ring and lands a stomp on Mone, then cinches in a crossface of her own on her. Security runs down to the ring to separate the two women.
