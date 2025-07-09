Backstage News On Potential Championship Match Being Added To AEW All In 2025 Card

With two Casino Gauntlet matches, one high stakes tag team match, and five championship matches, it would seem like AEW All In's card has everything it could hope for. But last Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" seemed to suggest one more match could be added to the card, when Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta declared they wanted to win the AEW World Trios Championships back from The Opps, who took the titles from them this past April.

To quote a famous phrase, ask and Castagnoli and Yuta will receive. Fightful Select reports that an AEW Trios Championship match between The Opps, Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe, and some incarnation of the Death Riders has been discussed for All In. While it wasn't confirmed to be happening, all signs point to the match being set up tonight on "AEW Dynamite" following the singles match between Yuta and Joe.

Any set up regarding an Opps-Death Riders Trios Title clash would have to answer the question of who would be Castagnoli and Yuta's partner, given that Death Riders leader and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will have his hands full against "Hangman" Adam Page at All In. While the speculation will turn to Death Rider's member Pac or even Opps member Hook, who was last seen showing resentment towards Joe at AEW Double or Nothing, it cannot be confirmed if either man is cleared to compete. Both men haven't wrestled since April, when Pac suffered a leg injury and Hook suffered a concussion.

Another potential candidate could be New Japan star Gabe Kidd, who became an associate of the Death Riders back in May. With the start of NJPW's G1 Climax a week and a half away, Kidd could be free to team with the Death Rider's once more.