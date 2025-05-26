Update On Hook's AEW Return

The Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW's Double or Nothing saw the return of The Opps' Hook, though the young star didn't stick around for much of the bout after interfering to take out the Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli with a golf club. Hook was last seen in the ring at the beginning of April when he seemed to suffer some kind of physical issue when he threw up in the ring after a match. In the recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez revealed a possible reason as to why Hook wasn't more involved in the match.

"I don't think he's fully cleared," Alvarez said. "I know that he was trying to get cleared on Wednesday. Maybe he's cleared, but my guess is they cleared him to just hit somebody with a stick and just leave."

Hook didn't win the AEW World Trios Championships alongside Opps stablemates Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata seemingly due to whatever issue he has been dealing with. Powerhouse Hobbs stepped in to take his place, and the Opps won the titles from the Death Riders on the April 16 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Hook had been advertised for the match, but it was Hobbs to come out with Joe and Shibata.

Dave Meltzer reported that it wasn't believed that Hook had a concussion after getting sick in the ring, but he was unable to confirm what might have caused the issue. In the weeks following the Opps' Trios Championship win, information about Hook's condition wasn't made clear.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.