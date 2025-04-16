AEW Dynamite Spring Break Thru Results 4/16 - Owen Hart Cup Tournament Matches, Two Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" Spring Break Thru on April 16, 2025, coming to you live from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts!

The 2025 Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournaments will be continuing tonight, as "Hangman" Adam Page faces the Wild Card entrant in the last quarterfinals match of the men's tournament and Will Ospreay collides with Takeshita in the first semifinals match. In the women's tournament, reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will be squaring off with reigning Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena in a semifinals match. Ospreay and Takeshita defeated Kevin Knight and Brody King respectively at AEW Dynasty on April 6 to advance, while Mone emerged victorious over Julia Hart at the same pay-per-view event and Athena defeated Harley Cameron on the April 12 edition of "AEW Collision".

Although PAC is currently sidelined with an injury that he sustained during last week's edition of "Dynamite", AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be stepping in to defend the AEW World Trios Championship with his Death Riders stablemates Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta against The Opps' Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and HOOK. The two stables have encountered one another a handful of times over the course of the past couple of weeks, culminating when Joe and HOOK scored a win over Yuta and Castagnoli in tag team action last week despite Moxley's efforts to help them win which were thwarted by Shibata.

After retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Bryan Keith and Big Bill at Dynasty, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate will be putting the title on the line once again as they defend against Gates of Agony's Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona. Benjamin and Lashley declined to let MJF be part of The Hurt Syndicate last week despite his best efforts to join the group over the past couple of weeks and having the support of their stablemate MVP.