Backstage Update On AEW's Hook After Throwing Up In The Ring

At first glance, "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday seemed like a happy moment for Hook, after he choked out Wheeler Yuta to give himself and Opps teammate Samoa Joe a win over Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. But things went south once the cameras stopped rolling, as the former FTW World Champion was spotted throwing up in the ring, making some people fear that he had suffered a concussion during the match.

According to Dave Meltzer, however, there's no need to worry. Discussing Hook's queasiness on Sunday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer confirmed that Hook didn't suffer a serious injury.

"He threw up, but he didn't have a concussion," Meltzer said. "That's what I found out."

Meltzer was unable to confirm what caused Hook to vomit, though his co-host Garrett Gonzalez suggested that Hook may have entered the match already feeling under the weather, or was possibly even feeling nerves. It should be noted that Hook was attacked after the match by Castagnoli, and landed stomach first on the legs of a steel chair after Castagnoli hit him with a Neutralizer. It remains unclear if that also would have contributed to Hook's condition.

Fortunately for Hook, his clean bill of health means he will be on hand for "AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru" this Wednesday, where he will wrestle in one of the biggest matches of his young career. Alongside Joe and Katsuyori Shibata, Hook will challenge Castagnoli, Yuta, and Jon Moxley for the AEW World Trios Champions, with Hook looking to capture his first non-FTW Championship in AEW. The match has already been affected by injury, as Moxley will step in for Pac after the latter suffered an ankle injury last Wednesday while wrestling Swerve Strickland.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription