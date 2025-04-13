AEW World Champion Jon Moxley Named Interim Trios Champ On Collision After PAC Injury

Jon Moxley will step in after PAC's injury as the Interim Trios Champion for the Death Riders' next title defense, as announced during "AEW Collision."

PAC had been over 200 days into his second reign with the Trios titles, having won them alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta at All In last year, but sustained a legitimate ankle injury during his bout with Swerve Strickland during "AEW Dynamite" this past week.

With The Opps declaring their intent to challenge for the Trios titles within recent weeks and PAC unable to defend for the foreseeable, it was announced by Tony Schiavone at the beginning of the show that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley would be stepping in as an interim holder of the trios titles, teaming with Castagnoli and Yuta against Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata during next week's "AEW Dynamite Spring Break-Thru."

Later during "Collision," a video package aired with Castagnoli proclaiming that they will continue despite PAC being sidelined, formally accepting the challenge from The Opps. The camera then panned as he handed PAC's trios belt over to the side, revealing Jon Moxley; Moxley didn't take the title himself, with Marina Shafir instead putting it over her shoulder.

Moxley addressed each of Joe and Shibata as the veterans in their team, questioning what they're teaching Hook and promising to provide his own education to him next week. The Opps are undefeated as a trio since February and got a win over Yuta and Castagnoli in tag team action this past week.