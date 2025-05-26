HOOK Returns, Swerve Strickland Gets Anarchy In The Arena Pin At AEW Double Or Nothing

Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega's babyface team, featuring The Opps and Willow Nightingale, defeated the Death Riders and Young Bucks in a chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match that ended with a Swerve Stomp to give the good guys the victory at Double or Nothing. The match kicked off after the Bucks appeared as "The Founding Fathers of AEW," complete with Revolutionary War-esque gear, and Strickland and Omega went after them on the stage.

The match featured a variety of wild spots, including when Marina Shafir chained Nightingale to the ring post through her stretched earlobe. Later in the match, Strickland and Prince Nana came out on a forklift and Strickland jumped from it to take out the Bucks before the pair rescued Nightingale. Staple guns were used and Shafir stapled Strickland's tongue in the middle of the ring. HOOK briefly returned to take out Claudio Castagnoli on the outside with a golf club, but didn't stick around the match.

Samoa Joe hit a Muscle Buster to Jon Moxley and locked in the Coquina Clutch. Omega and Strickland kept the Bucks from breaking up the submission, but NJPW's Gabe Kidd made his presence known and broke the hold. Mark Briscoe made an appearance to take on Kidd outside of the ring, near the ambulance that was used in his match earlier in the night. The babyfaces locked the Death Riders in the ambulance and kept the door closed as Omega and Strickland had the Bucks in the ring.

They hit a V-Trigger and House Call respectively. As Nana pulled out Strickland's new Answer Threes, complete with added tacks at the bottom, Omega took Matthew Jackson up the ramp and sent him through a table, which exploded, with a One-Winged Angel. Strickland delivered the Swerve Stomp to Nicholas Jackson to win the match.