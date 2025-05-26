Ricochet Slams Door On Bloody Mark Briscoe, Wins AEW Double Or Nothing Stretcher Match

Ricochet overcame Mark Briscoe in a violent Stretcher Match at AEW Double or Nothing.

Briscoe had been out to avenge Zach Gowen after Ricochet attacked him following their match at "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break."

The bout started hard and fast as Briscoe and Ricochet exchanged strikes, taking the fight to the outside and brawling up the ramp. Briscoe took the advantage early and wrestled Ricochet onto the stretcher. But Ricochet fought out of it and bolted back to the ring. Briscoe followed him, getting back to the advantage as he rammed the stretcher to Ricochet's midsection.

He once again put him on the stretcher but Ricochet rolled off, fighting back into the fold and setting his opponent on the stretcher instead. He went for a Shooting Star Press from the apron, but Briscoe rolled out of the way as Ricochet crashed off of the stretcher. Briscoe then took his turn to land an elbow drop from the apron onto Ricochet and the stretcher.

Briscoe was busted open as Ricochet smashed his head against the stretcher, rolling him onto it and wheeling him up to the ambulance. He shut one door, but before he could get the second one closed to win, Briscoe put a crutch in the way of the door to stay in the contest. Briscoe fought Ricochet back to the ring, hitting a J-Driller and an elbow drop from the top to put Ricochet through a table on the outside. He then fireman carried Ricochet to the ramp, looking for another J-Driller only to get backdropped.

Ricochet won the match after introducing the scissors, with the first pair being acquiesced by his opponent; he revealed a second pair, gouging Briscoe, hitting a low blow, and following up with the Spirit Gun to put him into the ambulance and shut the doors for the win.