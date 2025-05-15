Ricochet Pins Zach Gowen In His Return To National TV On AEW Dynamite, Punts Him After

Ricochet defeated a spry Zach Gowen during "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break."

Gowen was facing Ricochet a week on from getting physically involved in "Collision" for a return to national TV after 20 years. Though it hardly ended well as he was beaten and had his prosthetic leg stolen; Ricochet brought the leg along with him for the bout, but soon after the starting bell he retreated from the ring as Gowen crawled at speed towards him.

Ricochet eventually regained control, landing a Shooting Star Press for a near-fall before grabbing scissors from the corner of the ring. He turned to make use of them but was caught in the act by the referee, snatching them away and disposing of them while Gowen had grabbed his prosthetic leg and hit Ricochet across the face with it.

Gowen went for the pin but Ricochet kicked out, and then Gowen saw a spectacular one-legged moonsault missing the target, allowing Ricochet to hit the Spirit Gun for the winning pinfall. After the bout, Ricochet followed up with a second Spirit Gun and a kick to Gowen's head before Mark Briscoe emerged to make the save, chasing Ricochet off and helping Gowen back to his feet.