Ex-WWE Star Returns To National TV After 20 Years, Will Face Ricochet On AEW Dynamite

Zach Gowen is scheduled to make his in-ring debut at "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break" next Wednesday.

Gowen was shown to be front-row for this week's "Collision" to spell what appeared to be just an on-screen cameo, watching on with his children as Ricochet defeated Angelico in singles action. However, Ricochet took to the microphone after the bout to cut a promo, before eventually turning his attention to Gowen. He addressed Gowen's children, referencing that he "used to" wrestle before security came down to attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Ricochet then attacked the security, trying to cut the hair of one guard in the ring, prompting Gowen to jump the barricade and intervene. Ricochet then kicked Gowen to his right knee to floor him, landing the Spirit Gun before stealing his prosthetic left leg and retreating up the ramp with it to leave Gowen in the ring.

Following the segment, it's been announced by Tony Khan that Gowen will be making his in-ring debut against Ricochet next week.

This Wednesday, May 14

Chicago, IL

8pm ET/7pm CT, on TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Beach Break@KingRicochet vs @ZachGowen After Ricochet assaulted Zach Gowen in front of his family on #AEWCollision tonight,

they'll fight 1-on-1 at Beach Break Dynamite THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/EPGNbnKDmH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 9, 2025

At the age of eight years old Gowen had his left leg amputated, but it did not stop him from making history as the first one-legged WWE wrestler in 2003. He had a relatively brief stint with the promotion, making his in-ring debut in July and wrestling his last match in October before his departure in February 2004. But he has continued to work the independent circuit since then, appearing for TNA and ROH and last wrestling in October last year – wrestling seven matches in total throughout the year.