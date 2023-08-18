Zach Gowen Explains All The Factors That Led To His WWE Release

Former WWE star Zach Gowen has opened up about the various reasons that led to his departure from the company in February 2004.

Prior to his exit, Gowen – the only one-legged competitor in WWE history – was utilized in feuds against the likes of Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon, only to be quickly relegated to the bottom of the card against the cruiserweights. On a recent episode of his "The False Finish" podcast, Gowen was asked if there was a specific incident that led to his firing, and why WWE management soured on him prior to his dismissal.

"It was just a culmination of my behavior and my inability to be a professional, and to handle the responsibility of a WWE Superstar" Gowen said. "It's really that simple — my behavior, actions, and attitude led me to being released." He reflected on his match against Matt Hardy at No Mercy 2003 — his final match on pay-per-view, revealing that WWE management specifically put him in a series of matches against Hardy at house shows so he could learn the tricks of the trade.

"So, me and Matt, we were friendly, we got along great," Gowen continued. "We do our match at the pay-per-view, which, I think, was my only win in WWE. Two nights later, on SmackDown, I get concussed — I am knocked out. My hands go into the fencing pose, and this was before concussions were really a thing. So, they sent me to the hotel, I remember lying in my bed ... the whole room is spinning and my head is hurting, not knowing where I'm at."