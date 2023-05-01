Zach Gowen Is Grateful For His Time In WWE (But Wanted An Action Figure)

While Zach Gowen, famous for wrestling on just one leg, has had an accomplished pro career that has spanned two decades, he's mostly remembered for his one-year stint in WWE, where he feuded with Vince McMahon and was thrown down the stairs by Brock Lesnar. But one thing Gowen didn't do in that WWE stint was have a match at WrestleMania.

In an interview with "WrestlingNewsCo," Gowen revealed why he missed out on WrestleMania and also admitted he would've loved to have been a part of "The Showcase of the Immortals."

"Of course," Gowen said. "That's the pinnacle, that's the premiere event in our industry. It would've been amazing to have a match at WrestleMania. They brought me in right after WrestleMania, and they fired me right before the next WrestleMania. So my window didn't line up with WrestleMania."

That wish hasn't stopped Gowen from feeling really good about what he accomplished during his career, even if WrestleMania, and one other wish, eluded him.

"I want to make it clear that I have zero regrets in professional wrestling," Gowen said. "Like, zero. Wrestling has given me more than I could've ever asked for or dreamed up, or even fantasized about when I stepped foot, pardon the pun, in a wrestling ring for the first time at wrestling school. I am so grateful for all the opportunities and the travel and the heroes that I've met and been able to rub shoulder to shoulder with outside the ring and inside the ring.

"Wrestling has given me more than I deserve, so there is absolutely no regrets. But yeah, I certainly do wish I had a WrestleMania moment for sure. I also wish they had made an official action figure of me. That never happened either. "

