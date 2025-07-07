Both AEW All In 2025 Champion Vs. Champion Matches Had Been Planned For Months

There will be a lot of gold on the line at AEW's All In Texas pay-per-view on July 12, so much so that two of the show's biggest matches will consist of wrestlers who are already champions. In the women's division, Mercedes Moné is literally covered in gold whenever she makes her entrance as she has titles from CMLL, RevPro, and EWA to go with her AEW TBS Championship, and she will be looking to add "Timeless" Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship to her collection when she challenges Storm at Globe Life Field. Elsewhere, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will be merging their AEW International and Continental Championships to form the new AEW Unified Championship in a "Winner Takes All" match.

Given the importance of both these matches, it should come as no surprise that Fightful Select have confirmed that both Moné vs. Storm, and Omega vs. Okada have been planned for months. In terms of the AEW Unified Championship match, that has been in the works since before Omega returned to the company at Worlds End in December 2024, and that the idea of him being the AEW International Champion by the time he gets around to facing Okada was also an idea conceived in 2024.

As for Moné and Storm, that has also been the working plan for All In Texas since the first few months of 2025 despite some reports suggesting otherwise. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer had noted that the original plan for Storm was to be involved with Mariah May in some capacity, potentially the "Hollywood Ending" match that ended up happening at Revolution, but that was scrapped once AEW knew May was leaving for WWE. However, Fightful have since debunked that rumor, stating Moné and Storm was always the plan, even with Moné being open to losing to ROH Women's World Champion Athena during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.