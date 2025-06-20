Backstage Report Refutes Idea That Mariah May Departure Affected Top AEW Angle

The departure of the former Mariah May, now known as Blake Monroe in "WWE NXT," from AEW reportedly had no affect on what has been planned for the women's division in the company moving forward. A new report from Fightful Select on Friday confirmed that multiple AEW sources said that May leaving AEW had no affect on the plan for All In Texas next month, and that ROH Women's Champion Athena versus TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was not the plan for the pay-per-view.

The outlet refuted a report, based on those sources, that Athena versus Mone was in the cards for All In. Fightful reported that Mone hasn't been opposed to losing to anyone, she just hasn't been asked to take a loss. Mone defeated Athena in the Owen Hart Memorial tournament to eventually face Jamie Hayter in the final, where she won the opportunity to challenge AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm at All In. It reportedly has been the plan for Mone to challenge Storm at the event since last year, even while May was still champion.

According to Fightful, May informed AEW she'd be leaving the company back in February, when plans for All In were already set. Her departure reportedly only affected early discussions of who she would face if she remained in AEW. May was removed from AEW's roster page on May 30, and very quickly made her debut in "NXT" just days later on June 3. Her new ring name would be revealed in the following weeks, when she changed her X (formerly Twitter) handle ahead of that night's episode.