Former AEW Champion Removed From Roster Page

As far as where Mariah May will end up, the answer has been fairly obvious since news of her contract began to make the rounds online.

It has been heavily expected that May will be joining WWE upon the expiration of her contact, with both PWInsider and Fightful Select claiming that most people within AEW are expecting her to jump ship to WWE when her deal ends. Higher ups in WWE have reportedly claimed that the wheels have been in motion for her to join the company for some time, and that many WWE sources have stated that the company had almost immediate interest in bringing May in once they learned that she was in the final months of her AEW contract.

With that said, those in WWE have confirmed that May has not signed with the company at the time of writing, and that any and all incoming talent cannot be officially approached until they are free agents, something that May current isn't. May has also reportedly made some other moves during her time away from the ring, getting representation for other ventures, but it's not yet confirmed whether this representation will be to do with her wrestling career or additional projects outside of the ring such as acting.

With the news now official, Mariah May leaves All Elite Wrestling as one of the women's division's most decorated stars. On top of being the third woman to win the coveted Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in 2024, her reign as the AEW Women's World Champion lasted 174 days, the fifth longest in the title's history. She won the title from Toni Storm at All In London 2024, AEW's second largest show of all time, and would make seven successful defenses against the likes of Thunder Rosa, Willow Nightingale, and Mina Shirakawa, before dropping the title back to Storm in the main event of the Grand Slam Australia event in February 2025.