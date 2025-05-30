Former AEW Champion Removed From Roster Page
Following in the footsteps of the likes of The Lucha Brothers, Ricky Starks, Miro, and Malakai Black, All Elite Wrestling is losing another one of its former champions, only this time it's a member of their women's division.
On May 30, former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May's profile was removed from the company's roster page on their official website, something that usually signals that someone has left the company. PWInsider were later able to confirm that May is officially leaving AEW in the coming weeks as her two-year deal with the company is set to expire. Fightful Select were able to confirm the news that PWInsider had heard, claiming that many within the company knew that she would be leaving at the end of her contract, hence why there were no creative plans for her beyond her "Hollywood Ending" match against "Timeless" Toni Storm at the Revolution pay-per-view in March.
However, when May's management were asked about her future with AEW at 1:30PM ET on May 30, they stated that she still has some time left on her deal despite not being listed on the company's roster page. With that said, that deal will be expiring soon, a deal that has taken many people within AEW by surprise as not many people expected her to be signed to a two-year deal given how much stock Tony Khan put into her during her run with the company, as well as the fact that there was not an option for an additional year included in her current contract.
Mariah May Looks To Be Joining WWE
As far as where Mariah May will end up, the answer has been fairly obvious since news of her contract began to make the rounds online.
It has been heavily expected that May will be joining WWE upon the expiration of her contact, with both PWInsider and Fightful Select claiming that most people within AEW are expecting her to jump ship to WWE when her deal ends. Higher ups in WWE have reportedly claimed that the wheels have been in motion for her to join the company for some time, and that many WWE sources have stated that the company had almost immediate interest in bringing May in once they learned that she was in the final months of her AEW contract.
With that said, those in WWE have confirmed that May has not signed with the company at the time of writing, and that any and all incoming talent cannot be officially approached until they are free agents, something that May current isn't. May has also reportedly made some other moves during her time away from the ring, getting representation for other ventures, but it's not yet confirmed whether this representation will be to do with her wrestling career or additional projects outside of the ring such as acting.
With the news now official, Mariah May leaves All Elite Wrestling as one of the women's division's most decorated stars. On top of being the third woman to win the coveted Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in 2024, her reign as the AEW Women's World Champion lasted 174 days, the fifth longest in the title's history. She won the title from Toni Storm at All In London 2024, AEW's second largest show of all time, and would make seven successful defenses against the likes of Thunder Rosa, Willow Nightingale, and Mina Shirakawa, before dropping the title back to Storm in the main event of the Grand Slam Australia event in February 2025.