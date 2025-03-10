Toni Storm Retains AEW Women's World Title In Hollywood Ending Gorefest At Revolution

Nearly 18 months since they first crossed paths, "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May finally got the chance to give their rivalry the Hollywood ending it truly deserved. After a wild, chaotic, and at times uncomfortable falls count anywhere, it was Storm who finished the story as the AEW Women's World Champion.

The chaos started with Mariah, complete with a white veil, charging the ramp while Storm made her entrance to gain an advantage to no avail. Storm and her butler Luther set up a Hollywood themed table, but after May gathered her bearings, she kicked Luther between the legs and dropkicked him over another table, all while holding a taser. However, Storm took control in dramatic fashion by plummeting herself and May off the stage through a table, earning her a near fall. Storm took the action towards the ring, crotching May on the barricade before hitting her with a draping DDT, but May moved out of the way of Storm's trademark hip attack and hit a Storm Zero on the steel steps, busting Storm open in the process.

Once the action got in the ring, May hit a hip attack of her own with a chair, but Storm fought back to hit a German suplex. Both competitors went under the ring to pull out buckets of broken glass, fluid, and tape, turning the match into an impromptu Taipei Death Match as both women had glass stuck to their fists. Storm busted May open with a punch to the head, and digging the bottom of a champagne bottle into her head, before pouring the rest of the glass on the canvas.

May was able to regain the advantage by hitting Storm between the legs with a champagne bottle, as well as a Hurricanrana from the top rope and a May Day all on the glass. As the blood continued to flow, Storm gained control once more, and revealed the show May hit her with all the way back in July when she initially betrayed her. This caused May to flee up the entrance ramp, but Storm hit a stomp on the championship belt, before whipping May mercilessly with the title strap. The challenger would hit another May Day for another two count, but when she went for the shoe things went horribly wrong for her. Storm hit a headbutt, and after both women got into position, the champion hit a Storm Zero through the Hollywood themed table to win and retain her title.

After the match, Storm kept hold of May, almost cradling her former protégé as the words "The End" flashed up on the big screens.