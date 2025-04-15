Report: Internal Belief In AEW That Top Star Wants To Leave For WWE

Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

AEW star Mariah May debuted about 18 months ago, quickly becoming one of the top stars in the women's division. In that span, May defeated "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship before dropping the title back to Storm, but the 26-year-old hasn't been seen on TV since her loss last month. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," there may be a pointed reason behind her absence.

"I know from people in WWE that she has been — they know she wants to go there," Meltzer said. "I don't know when her contract is up. Everyone seems to think it's this summer."

Co-host Bryan Alvarez also shared what he's heard from AEW sources, who are also under the belief that May is bound for WWE when her contract ends. Alvarez has heard that May signed a two-year deal when she first joined AEW. Though she debuted in November 2023, she may have signed her contract earlier in the year.

Meltzer noted that May posted an image to her temporary Instagram Story featuring some words of wisdom about ending up in the place you're supposed to be. The linked post was tagged as being in Orlando, Florida, and it caught the attention of some fans, as well as Meltzer.

May has previously revealed that she took part in a 2019 WWE tryout, and though she didn't get a job out of it, she did receive some useful advice. WWE trainer Sarah Stock encouraged May to get some international experience, which is exactly what the wrestler did.

While May's AEW absence could be explained as time off following her title run, Tony Khan has been known to take talent off TV when he's certain they're leaving for WWE. This was the case for Ricky Saints, Rey Fenix, and Penta before they left, though Malakai Black continued to be used until shortly before his departure.

