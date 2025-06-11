Mariah May Reveals New WWE NXT Persona, Changes Twitter Handle

Mariah May is now officially Blake Monroe, and the former AEW Women's Champion made the name change to her X (formerly Twitter) handle right before revealing the change on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT." Monroe made her "NXT" debut last week, very shortly after her AEW contract expired, and put the women's division on notice that she is coming after Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Championship.

A video package introducing Monroe, revealing her name change, played on "NXT." It showed her in a bubble bath as a news report about her arrival to the brand played in the background. Monroe got out of the bathtub to get ready in a glamorous fashion.

"She's beauty. She's grace and she will probably punch you in the face," the report said as Monroe got glammed up. "The Glamour doesn't just walk into the spotlight, she's the reason it exists."

The final shot of Monroe showed her dropping a towel, a la Sabrina Carpenter, to reveal a black outfit. She struck a pose before a cartoon graphic officially revealed her name change. The video did not reveal a date for an in-ring debut for Monroe. Her last match came in March at AEW Revolution in a Hollywood Ending loss to "Timeless" Toni Storm.