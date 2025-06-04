Former AEW Women's Champion Mariah May Makes Shocking WWE NXT Debut

With Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer now out of "WWE NXT" and onto WWE's main roster, a few new names have come aboard to the women's division in WWE's developmental brand. "WWE LFG" winner Tyra Mae Steele was the first to make her presence felt on this week's episode of "NXT" by defeating Arianna Grace in singles competition. Another followed suit amidst a chaotic segment surrounding the newly-crowned NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne.

While several locker room members brawled on the entrance ramp, the lights of the WWE Performance Center flickered off and on to reveal former AEW Women's Champion Mariah May standing on an elevated platform. Alongside the jaw drops and chants of excitement, May made her "NXT" arrival official. "Ladies, you can call me the next NXT Women's Champion because the best women's division in the world just got a lot more glamorous," May said as Jayne stood in the ring with her title.

Like fellow former AEW star Ricky Saints, May comes to WWE with a bit of mystery surrounding her as neither she nor the WWE commentary team made mention of her ring name. In Saints' case, WWE tweaked his name from Ricky Starks to Ricky Saints, with the latter-half serving as a nod to hometown NFL team.

Just four days ago, All Elite Wrestling removed May from their official roster page. At the same time, reports indicated that May was still under AEW contract, but expected to sign with WWE after its expiration. In joining WWE, May leaves AEW as a former AEW Women's Champion and a Women's Owen Hart Foundation winner. She last wrestled at AEW Revolution in a bloody title rematch against "Timeless" Toni Storm.