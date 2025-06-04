Women's WWE LFG Winner Tyra Mae Steele Makes In-Ring Debut

The women's winner of "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats" Olympic gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele made her in-ring debut on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT" against Arianna Grace. Steele, the first Black woman to win gold in women's freestyle wrestling, was a member of The Undertaker's team on the show. As Steele was speaking to other members of the women's roster in the locker room, Grace gave her some "advice" to not talk about herself after claiming Steele's gold medal likely wasn't real gold. Steele then claimed she found her first opponent.

When the pair squared off in the ring later in the night, Steele started off targeting Grace's legs, but the beauty pageant queen kept getting to the ropes. Grace looked for a handshake after getting knocked around by Steele, but the Olympian hit her with multiple clotheslines. Steele hit Grace with a German suplex, then bridged into the pin for the victory.