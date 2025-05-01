Mercedes Mone Details 'Surreal' Match With Athena From AEW Spring BreakThru

The highly-anticipated dream match between Mercedes Mone and Athena finally materialized when the two champions faced off in the semi-finals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament on "AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru." Mone ultimately emerged victorious and is now looking ahead to her tournament final bout against Jamie Hayter. Still, the significance of her clash with Athena is not lost on her.

"Walking in as '4 Belts Moné' to face one of my dream opponents, the Fallen Goddess Athena, was truly a surreal moment," Mone wrote in the "Mone Mag" newsletter. "The energy at AEW Spring Break[Thru] in Boston was electric! There's something magical about performing in a city that has always held a special place in my heart. The crowd was phenomenal, and the atmosphere at the stunning new MGM Music Hall, right next to Fenway Park, was simply unforgettable—a perfect backdrop for such a historic night.

"Just over a year ago, I made my AEW debut at TD Garden, and returning now feels like a full-circle moment," she continued. "This time, I stepped into the ring with a new vibe, a new energy, and a fierce determination that can only come from growth and experience. Facing Athena was not just a match, but a dream come true. I've admired her since our indie days—her creativity and innovation in the ring are truly unmatched."

Mone and Athena regularly crossed paths through multi-person competition in WWE as Sasha Banks and Ember Moon, respectively. Until April 16, 2025, however, a one-on-one match had eluded them. According to "The CEO," she had long been eager to square off in a singles capacity with Athena, whom she describes as a powerhouse, and finally coming out of it, she believes they could tell an even more incredible story on an All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view platform someday.