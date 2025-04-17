Mercedes Mone Hands Athena First Singles Loss Since 2022 In AEW Dynamite Tourney Match

Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena took her first singles match pin in over two and a half years when TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated her in a semi-final match of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament on "AEW Dynamite Spring Break Thru." Mone defeated Athena in the ROH champion's first "Dynamite" match since October 2022 on Wednesday. She goes on to face the winner of Jamie Hayter versus Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing to determine who will challenge for the AEW Women's Championship at All In Texas.

The women battled back-and-forth throughout the match and traded Three Amigos and three back-to-back powerbombs. The match spilled out of the ring after Mone dodged a fourth powerbomb. She sent Athena headfirst into the ring barricade and the women traded strikes while balanced on it. Athena dropkicked Mone hard into the barricade, taking out the LED screen.

Back in the ring, Athena had Mone set up for the O-Face, but the TBS Champion countered into a roll up for the three count. Following Mone's win, AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm's music hit, and she was seen watching from the stands, applauding Mone.