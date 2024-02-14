ROH Women's World Champion Athena Talks Potential Dream Match With Mercedes Mone

Former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone has been the talk of the wrestling world for a number of months as her future has been up in the air. There were rumors that she would return to WWE, while others stated that she would stay in Japan. But the overwhelming talk at the time of writing is that she is going to debut in AEW, especially given the announcement of the "Big Business" TV special that the company is running in her hometown on March 13.

If Mone does join AEW, she will have access to a locker room full of women who have dreamt of facing her, with one of those women being the ROH Women's World Champion Athena. During her appearance on the "Sunday Night's Main Event" podcast, Athena admitted she is very excited to see what "Big Business" has in store.

"When it comes to Big Business, I am immensely curious, as you all are," Athena said. "If what I think is going to happen, and I think we all think and hoping is I might get one of my dream matches, and that is one of the coolest things."

Athena and Mone have shared the ring on multiple occasions in the past. As Ember Moon and Sasha Banks in WWE, they were both partners and opponents in tag team matches, and they briefly interacted in multi-women matches on "Raw." They have even crossed paths in stipulation matches like the Royal Rumble in 2018 and the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2019. But, the two women have never faced each other one-on-one, but that could all change if Mone becomes All Elite on March 13.

