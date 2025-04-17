Powerhouse Hobbs Joins The Opps, Wrests AEW Trios Titles From Death Riders On Dynamite

Powerhouse Hobbs filled in for Hook alongside The Opps' Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata to capture the World Trios Tag Team Championship in the main event of "AEW Dynamite."

The match was made official after Joe made the challenge at the close of last week's show, with the Death Riders emerging to take out Hook and eventually rule him out of this week's contest. PAC was also legitimately injured in a singles bout with Swerve Strickland, which prompted AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to be made Interim Trios Champion in lieu of "The Bastard" for the title match.

The main event kicked off with the emergence of the champions and then the challengers alongside their surprise stand-in to ensue a brawl, with outside interference from Marina Shafir once again counteracted by the emergence of Willow Nightingale as things started to lose control. Back in the ring, Joe had the advantage as The Young Bucks made their own entrance – following on from their return at Dynasty to cost Swerve Strickland against Moxley - to grab steel chairs and look on with smiles at the ring, presumably with the idea of helping him once again.

They would both be attacked by Strickland from the crowd, neutralizing their interference as Shibata locked in a chokehold to Castagnoli on the ramp, setting up for the PK and cinching in a tighter choke to put him out. Moxley sought to hit Death Rider to Joe in the ring, but Joe reversed the move to lock in the Coquina Clutch, and without a Death Rider or a Young Buck to help him the AEW World Champion passed out to crown Joe, Shibata, and Hobbs the new World Trios Champions.