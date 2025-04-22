Big Boom AJ Denies Rumors Of His Death, Confirms Appearance At AEW All In: Texas

Given that it's now been nearly two months since Big Boom AJ and his sons, Big Justice and The Rizzler, last made an AEW appearance, it's safe to wonder just what is going on with the good ole Costco gang. Apparently, some fans were assuming the worst over the weekend, with a rumor popping up that AJ had suddenly died.

As Lee Corso would say, not so fast my friend! Taking to X on Tuesday afternoon, AJ posted a video, revealing that rumors of his demise were greatly exaggerated.

"Big Boom AJ died?!" AJ asked sarcastically. "Who comes up with this stuff? Hey, absolutely nothing to worry about. Big Boom AJ is right here bringing the boom! We just came down to Walt Disney World for a few days. Met hundreds of people, maybe even thousands of people. We took pictures, videos, we had posts out there, I was commenting back. So Big Boom AJ is fine. I'm right here."

For those thinking that the video would just be about clearing up rumors of his death, AJ made sure there would be at least one news nugget for wrestling fans. While promoting his upcoming schedule over the summer, AJ revealed that he would be part of AEW All In: Texas on July 12, and teased appearances from Big Justice and The Rizzler at the event as well. He made no mention of any other AEW events, suggesting All In would be the next AEW appearance on his schedule, though as with anything in wrestling, things could always change.