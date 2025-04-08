Backstage Report On Potential Match For AEW All In Texas

All Elite Wrestling's biggest show of the year, All In Texas, is edging ever closer, and the company has started to put the building blocks in place for what fans should expect to see at Globe Life Field on July 12. One moment that caught everyone's attention happened at the recent Dynasty pay-per-view on April 6 where Kenny Omega, who had just defended his AEW International Championship against "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Ricochet, was confronted by AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. On the most recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer all but confirmed that this is going to lead to a match at All In Texas.

"You can see Okada and Omega which is clearly going to be at All In, and probably belt versus belt, they were both holding the belts at the end, which has been rumored and it looks like that's the case." There has been numerous reports over the past few weeks regarding the future of both titles as the company is looking to trim the amount of gold on the show, with the International and Continental titles looking to be merged.

Okada and Omega have a long history together dating back to their rivalry in New Japan Pro Wrestling, a rivalry that gave that company, and the wrestling world in general, some of the most celebrated matches of all time. The two men have had brief interactions in AEW so far, including Okada confronting Omega during his one-off appearance in May 2024, and Omega awarding the AEW Continental Championship to Okada after "The Rainmaker" won the 2024 Continental Classic tournament in December, all while the All In Texas banner hung in the background.

