Kazuchika Okada Confronts Kenny Omega After AEW Dynasty International Title Defense

International Champion Kenny Omega successfully defended his gold against "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Ricochet at AEW Dynasty and went face-to-face with old nemesis Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada to end his night. Omega, Bailey, and Ricochet fought a fast-paced battle that clocked in at over 30 minutes and ended with Omega pinning Ricochet with Bailey looking on, trapped upside down in the ring ropes with an injured knee.

After the bell rang, the fight quickly spilled outside of the ring and Ricochet sent Omega crashing hard into the announcer's desk. He was also able to get Bailey up on his shoulders, then drop him across Omega's back while they brawled on the ring barricade. Throughout the match, Ricochet played in to his heel character, at one point even grabbing a headset on commentary to talk trash until Bailey hit him with a big kick to take him out.

They all battled back and forth and in what felt like the final act of the match, Omega hit double V-Triggers to the challengers, sending Bailey to the outside. Ricochet countered a One-Winged Angel, however, and the bout went on. Ricochet hit a 450 Splash to Omega, as well as shooting star press, but the champion kicked out of both. Bailey hit Ricochet with another big kick, then planted his knees into Ricochet's back off the top rope. Omega broke up the pin attempt with another V-Trigger. Omega finally hit the One-Winged Angel to Ricochet from the middle rope as "Speedball" hung upside down in the corner.

As Omega recovered in the ring from the marathon match, Okada's music hit. The pair stared each other down in the ring, adding fuel to the fire of rumors that the pair will face of at All In Texas.