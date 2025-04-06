AEW Dynasty Results 4/6 - Several Championships On The Line, Owen Hart Cup Tournament Kicks Off

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Dynasty on April 6, 2025, coming to you live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at a special start time of 8 PM ET!

The Death Riders' leader Jon Moxley will be defending the AEW World Championship against former titleholder Swerve Strickland. Although Strickland initially defeated Ricochet in a Number One Contenders Match at AEW Revolution on March 9 to secure his spot in tonight's match, the issues between him and Moxley have ramped up over the course of the last few weeks, culminating this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when Moxley and the rest of The Death Riders blindsided Strickland with an attack in the closing moments of the show and powerbombed him on top of a pile of glass.

Speaking of Ricochet, he will be competing in a match of his own as he and "Speedball" Mike Bailey both challenge Kenny Omega for the International Championship in what will be his first defense of the title since dethroning Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution. Bailey and Ricochet both pinned Takeshita's Don Callis Family stablemate Mark Davis during a Four-Way Match in the Finals of the International Championship Eliminator Tournament on the March 19 episode of "Dynamite" as they both looked to vie for a shot at Omega's title, and were subsequently both declared as the winners of the match.

Three other members of The Death Riders will also be in action tonight, as PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta defend the AEW World Trios Championship against Rated FTR's Cope, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood. Cracks have begun to show in the relationship between Wheeler, Harwood, and Cope stemming back to when a frustrated Wheeler stormed out after he, Harwood, and Willow Nightingale looked to checked on Cope after he unsuccessfully challenged Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

Toni Storm will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line against longtime rival Megan Bayne. The two women have become no strangers to one another over the last several weeks as tensions have grown between them and Bayne has continued to get the better of Storm, including in a tag team match on the March 26 episode of "Dynamite" when Bayne and her ally Penelope Ford scored a win over Storm and Thunder Rosa.

Three other titles will be on the line, as Daniel Garcia defends the TNT Championship against Adam Cole after their previous encounter for the title on the March 22 episode of "AEW Collision" ended in a time limit draw. Chris Jericho will also be putting the Ring Of Honor Championship on the line against Bandido in a Title vs. Career Match as the latter looks to seek some retribution on behalf of his brother Gravity, whose mask Jericho stole on the Revolution Zero Hour Pre-Show. Jericho's allies Bryan Keith and Big Bill will also be in action tonight as they challenge The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin after demanding a title match this past Wednesday on "Dynamite".

The 2025 Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament kicks off tonight, as Will Ospreay collides with Kevin Knight and The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher squares off with Mark Briscoe in a pair of Quarterfinals matches for the men, and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone goes one-on-one with Julia Hart for the women. Last year's Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournaments were won by Bryan Danielson and Mariah May respectively on the July 10, 2024 episode of "Dynamite".

Additionally, Lio Rush and Action Andretti of CRU will be joining forces with The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne to take on AR Fox and Top Flight's Dante Martin and Darius Martin in trios competition on the Zero Hour Pre-Show beginning at a special start time of 6:30 PM ET. Elsewhere, Max Caster will also be issuing another Open Challenge.